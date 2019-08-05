PROMO: Sign up for a new annual membership to JacketsOnline.com for $75, get a FREE $75 Adidas gift card.

It doesn’t take a Georgia Tech fan to tell you the biggest difference that the team and specifically the offense will face as they go through their first fall camp under head coach Geoff Collins.

Despite one of coach Collins many slogans saying to “put the ball down,” in reality the Jackets will be putting the ball up in the air a lot more as they continue to transition to an offensive scheme that allows quarterbacks to air it out frequently, something that will take some getting used to.

“Everyone is still trying to dust off the long summer of not playing, but it is starting to get better,” said quarterback Lucas Johnson following a practice. “I feel like just reading defenses, it all really boils down to that. That was the biggest adjustment was trying to slow things down and just knowing where to go with the ball.”

Johnson and the quarterback group has had to challenge their arm strength and stamina under Geoff Collins, but it has been a smooth transition thanks to the Georgia Tech training staff and the right mindset.

"We throw the ball a lot more, so it’s just getting help from Mark Smith and the training staff, keeping the arm feeling good, and just icing it after practice,” Johnson said. “You’re going to throw the ball a lot more, so make sure you come out with the mentality that you’re going to throw it a lot.”

Chemistry is massive between quarterbacks and receivers. Johnson says that while it is getting stronger, there has always been a tight bond and understanding between the two.

“Our relationships with the receivers has always been strong,” Johnson told JacketsOnline. “Now we have to get together a lot more to work on our routes and timing, and I feel like that has made our bonds get closer and it is starting to show out in camp.”

While it is mainly up to the quarterback to put the balls in the right spots, sometimes receivers have to make the play on their own. According to Johnson, Yellow Jacket receivers will have no issue doing so.

“We have a really deep room of receivers,” said Johnson. “We have a lot of guys that can come on the field and make an impact. I feel like everybody is doing a great job. Everybody is knowing what they have to do, being in the right spots, and running the right routes. It is a good competition in the receivers room.”

Stay tuned to JacketsOnline.com for the latest on fall camp and more.