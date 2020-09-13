 JacketsOnline - Q's Take: Tech shows major growth in comeback at FSU
Q's Take: Tech shows major growth in comeback at FSU

Kelly Quinlan • JacketsOnline
Saturday Georgia Tech seemed to be heading through with familiar tropes from the first season under Geoff Collins with self-inflicted wounds making a competitive game less so as the Jackets had kicks blocked and threw ill-timed interceptions.

The first few minutes were even a real gut punch as Jeff Sims the first-time starting QB and former FSU commit drove the team down the field seemingly destined to score and threw a freshman QB pick down the sideline into a sea of Garnett and Gold and not White and Gold. Then the storm hit and everything changed.

Sims was sidestepping FSU defenders and making plays all day
Sims was sidestepping FSU defenders and making plays all day (Juan Don Moore/ACC Media Services)
