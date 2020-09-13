JacketsOnline - Q's Take: Tech shows major growth in comeback at FSU

Saturday Georgia Tech seemed to be heading through with familiar tropes from the first season under Geoff Collins with self-inflicted wounds making a competitive game less so as the Jackets had kicks blocked and threw ill-timed interceptions.

The first few minutes were even a real gut punch as Jeff Sims the first-time starting QB and former FSU commit drove the team down the field seemingly destined to score and threw a freshman QB pick down the sideline into a sea of Garnett and Gold and not White and Gold. Then the storm hit and everything changed.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE REST OF Q'S TAKE