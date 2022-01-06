When Geoff Collins was hired as head coach in 2019 one of the points he hammered home was his desire to compete for championships and develop players for the NFL Draft, but the first part of the equation has worked out as he or athletic director Todd Stansbury intended and the second part remains a work in progress. After a third-straight season stuck on three wins, Collins terminated three coaches including his offensive coordinator and friend Dave Patenaude and had two other coaches leave for other opportunities on the offensive side of the ball in Tashard Choice who left for USC and ended up at Texas and Chris Wiesehan who returned to Temple.

Those changes along with the new hires mean the Jackets will have replaced half the coaching staff on the field for 2022. By Collins and Stansbury's own admission 2022 is make or break time for this era of the program as well and the schedule remains a beast with an opening four-game stretch that includes Clemson in Mercedes-Benz Stadium to open the season, Ole Miss who should be in the top 25 preseason and a trip to Orlando to face a reloaded UCF team who also should be in the top 25.