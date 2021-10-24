Q's Take: Positive and Negatives from the UVA loss Sponsored by JFQ Lending

Saturday was both exciting and disappointing as well as someone who has watched the program as a journalist since 2009. On the good side, Dave Patenaude’s offense moved the ball well and the run game finally got going despite being shorthanded on the offensive line going with a makeshift line that struggled against Pitt. That line blocked much better, Jahmyr Gibbs and Jordan Mason finally got some long runs going and Sims was able to move the ball through the air and had a couple of nice runs as well.

