ATLANTA – A native of the Netherlands, Tristan Enaruna has kept a rather low profile from a recruiting standpoint since stepping foot onto American soil over a year ago. That is all about to change as more people watch the 6-foot-7 small forward. Enaruna sat down with Rivals.com over the weekend and discussed his skillset, the state of his recruitment and when he wants to make his college decision.

Corey Evans (CE): Let’s talk about you as a ballplayer and all that you bring to the floor.

Tristan Enaruna (TE): I bring to the floor the ability to hit jumpers but also try to get everyone involved and make the team better. I think that defensively I get a lot of deflections and just being an overall player for my team.

CE: What was that transition like for you at first coming over to the United States last year?

TE: I would say that it was hard at the beginning with it being a new environment and trying to get to know everybody; that was hard at first. Also, the adjustment of basketball, it is more physical here and the biggest difference is that in Europe, it is more of a technical game and a lot of thinking and less physicality. That was something that I had to work on but I got it done.

CE: The early signing period finished up last week, so who is involved for you right now?

TE: Right now, it is Creighton, they are the biggest one for now. Georgia Tech, Texas Tech, Texas and recently Miami called me.

CE: Who from that group has offered you?

TE: Creighton, Illinois, Georgia Tech and Texas Tech.

CE: Have you visited anyone yet or planning on it soon?

TE: Not yet but I will definitely visit Creighton soon and after that, we will see.

CE: Coach (Greg) McDermott was here to see you so what are your feelings about those guys?

TE: I think they have been out to see me a few times and they have been recruiting me for a long time. They are great guys and great coaches and I think basketball-wise, it would be a very good fit for me so that is why I have a high interest in them.

CE: Georgia Tech came and saw you as well, so what do you know about that program?

TE: They have been on me for a while now, too, and they are good people. I haven’t seen them yet, but I would be glad to go out there one day and check them out. For now, I am mainly on the phone with them talking about their history and how the season is going.

CE: Texas Tech, they intrigue you at all with their success of late?

TE: They were very good last year and I haven’t been following them all too much this year but they definitely have a good team again, I know, and I think they have a few more potential NBA draft picks, so that is good to know and see.

CE: Illinois is the last one you said had offered so what about those guys do you like?

TE: They offered me a few weeks ago and I have only spoken to the assistant coach so far. He came out to see me and he sounded pretty excited and honest and thinks me going there would help me improve for the long-term.

CE: Do you have a timeline for whenever you want to end this?

TE: Mostly I am just focused on the basketball and getting better and I think that at the end of the day, that is the most important thing so that wherever I am going, I can step in and play but I am thinking that after Christmas I could be ready.