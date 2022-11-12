The game was close at halftime after a late touchdown drive by backup Jackets’ quarterback Zach Pyron with 30 seconds left in the first half. Neither team scored in the third quarter, but the game changed when Pyron got hurt on a solid drive attempting a trick play flea-flicker with Nate McCollum and Dylan Leonard . The ball was underthrown as Pyron took a major hit and Miami came up with an interception. Pyron headed straight to the locker room and did not return.

ATLANTA- Turnovers and the results of those turnovers led to a stunning 35-14 loss for Georgia Tech to a struggling Miami team on Saturday in Bobby Dodd Stadium. The Jackets fell to 4-6 on the season as they turned the ball over four times including a 99-yard pick-six.

"Kam Kinchens tied a school record with his performance, what can you say," Miami coach Mario Cristobal said after the game on his star safety. "He's exactly what you want on your football team and all that stuff pays off man people forget he's only a sophomore. Okay? He's only a sophomore but he does a great job. He took a shot to the shoulder shrugged that off, came right back in, and kept going, just an absolute stud."

The Tech offensive line allowed only two sacks in the game, but the ineffective run game outside of a handful of plays handicapped the offense especially when Pyron left the game.

Aside from takeaways, Miami’s run game was the difference as the Canes racked up 217 yards on 44 carries compared to just 129 yards on 27 carries for Tech.

Pyron ended his day with 114 yards on 22 attempts with two picks and a touchdown. Gibson threw for 120 yards a touchdown and two picks as well. Pyron added 66 yards rushing on eight carries.

Tech turned to Zach Gibson who promptly threw an interception on the next drive and then drove the Jackets down in the red zone later in the game before throwing a 99-yard interception. Miami scored on the short field after that interception to make it 28-7 and then after a turnover on down added another touchdown to put the game away.

Tech linebackers Charlie Thomas and Ayinde Eley combined for 23 total tackles, but neither had a TFL or a negative play in the game. Missed tackles were an issue throughout the game again similar to the Florida State game.

Miami’s Jaylan Knighton ran for 118 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown while quarterback Jacurri Brown ran for 87 yards and threw just 19 times for 136 yards and three short touchdowns in the red zone. Brown was sacked only once on the day by nickel K.J. Wallace .

Tech won the toss and deferred. After a run and screen pass, Tech had the Canes with 3rd and 2 at the UM33. Jaylan Knighton converted on third own to the UM41. The Canes continued to pound the ball on the ground with several different backs to the GT25. With third and 2 at the GT25, Jacurri Brown converted on third down and Will Mallory hauled in a throwback touchdown on broken coverage for a 22-yard touchdown. The Canes hit the PAT to take a 7-0 lead with 8:44 to go in the first quarter.

After a fair catch on the kickoff, Pyron missed on his first pass but hit Nate McCollum for 12 yards on the next play. Hall ran for 7 yards on first down and then caught an 11-yard pass on the next play that was ruled a fumble, but overturned on review that put the ball at the UM41. After failing to convert on second and third down, Pyron used a hard count to draw the Canes offsides on fourth and four to convert. After a blowup read-option on first down and a missed pass to Hall on second down, Pyron threw an interception just outside the goal line to Kamren Kinchens on a play intended for Nate McCollum who was hit by Kinchens and another Miami defender.

Taking over at their own 2, Miami started the drive with a four-yard run by Lucious Stanley. Brashard Smith hauled in a 14-yard pass to the UM20. Brown missed on his first down pass, ran for six yards on second down and then Zamari Walton broke up his third down pass while Keion White applied pressure.

After Miami’s punt was downed at the GT29, Dontae Smith broke off a 24-yard run on first down to midfield. Smith was stopped for a loss of one, then Pyron couldn’t connect with Malachi Carter on second down. Pyron ran for five yards on third down and David Shanahan’s first punt of the day was fair caught at the UM7.

The Canes moved the ball after two quick passes on third down to the UM31 on a quick pass to Frank Ladson Jr. for 19 yards. That play ended the first quarter. Sylvain Yondjouen tackled Brown for a loss on first down. Brown ran for 7 yards on second down to make it 3rd and 4 at the UM37. Knighton converted on third down for 13 yards to midfield. Brown hit Colbie Young for a first down at the GT39 on the next play. Knighton picked up another first down on the next play to the GT29. Brown after overthrowing a receiver on first down ran for 13 yards to the GT16. Stanley converted on third and two to the GT4 to set up first and goal for the Canes. Brown hit Jaleel Skinner for a 4-yard touchdown on a tight end screen to make it 14-0 Miami with 9:26 left in the second quarter.

Pyron ran for 12 yards on first down to the GT37. Pyron ran for two yards on first down and Hall lost those two yards on the next play. Pyron couldn’t find McCollum on third down to force a punt that went out of bounds the UM35.

Knighton ran for 25 yards on the first down, but on the next play KJ Wallace sacked Brown who tried to throw the ball and was called for intentional grounding move the Canes back to midfield. After back-to-back runs, Miami was forced to punt and the punt was downed at the GT1.

Pyron hit Malachi Carter for seven yards on first down. Pyron hit McCollum for first down to the GT13 on the next play. Pyron scrambled for a first down to the GT25 and then hit Jamie Felix for 15 yards to the GT40. Felix ran for six yards on second down to the GT46. Pyron picked up the first down with a run to the UM40. After missing on first down for Ryan King, Pyron ran for four yards to the UM36 and the Key burned his first timeout of the half. Smith picked up the first down on a toss sweep. Smith picked up one yard on a pass, but a facemask by Miami moved the ball to the UM15. Smith caught a six-yard pass to the UM9 on the next play. Pyron hit McCollum for a nine-yard touchdown with 30 seconds left in the half and Gavin Stewart hit the PAT to make it 14-7 Miami.

After a touchback on the second half kickoff, the Jackets started at their own 25. Pyron hit McCollum for three yards on first down. Pyron had to scramble on the next play for a one-yard loss. Pyron couldn’t connect on third down throwing between two receivers and GT was forced to punt. Shanahan’s punt was downed at the UM39. Trenilyas Tatum was called for unnecessary roughness on the punt and that moved the ball to the GT46 after the 34-yard punt.

Miami starting with good field position after two plays and seven yards, Keion White stuffed Brown in the backfield on third down for a one-yard loss forcing a Miami punt after a delay of game gave their punter room on fourth down. The punt went into the end zone for a touchback.

Hall picked up one yard on first down on a toss play right. On the next play, Hall picked up one yard but Miami was called for unnecessary roughness on Akheem Messidor moving the ball to the GT37. Hall ran for six yards on second down and then lost his footing on third down on a pass for no gain to force another Tech punt. Shanahan’s punt went 40 yards and was downed at the UM16.

Miami had a false start on first down to move them back to their own 11 to start the drive. Brown was stopped for no gain on first down. Brown hit Ladson for 23 yards on second down on a broken play to the UM34. Knighton ran for three yards on first down and Brown threw away a screen on second down to set up third and long. Ayinde Eley tackled Thaddius Franklin Jr. after a two yard gain to force a punt. The 51-yard punt was downed at the GT9. On first down, Pyron hit McCollum after a pump-fake for 42-yards to the UM49. Tech had a false start on the next play.

Pyron hit McCollum for 42-yards on first down to the UM49. The Jackets had a false start on the next play and Smith ran for one yard on first down. Pyron ran for 19 yards on the next play, but threw an interception on the following play on a flea-flicker at the UM9 trying to hit Dylan Leonard. Pyron was injured on the play and had to go to the locker room.

Franklin ran for four yards on first down and Brown ran for 17 to the UM30 on second day. After hitting Brashard Smith for a first down, Douse stopped Brown on first down at the line of scrimmage to end the 3rd quarter. Tech was called for a delay of game for simulating the snap after Charlie Thomas stopped a screen for one yards. Makius Scott stuffed Brown on third down to force a punt.

With Pyron sidelined, the Jackets turned to Zach Gibson. Hall ran for a loss of two yards on first down. Dylan Leonard drew a pass interference call on second down. McCollum hauled in a pass for four yards on first down. Gibson threw an interception to Kinchens on the next play overthrowing McCollum down the sideline. Miami took over at their own 48.

Zeek Biggers stopped the first play at the LOS for no gain and Eley dropped Brown for no gain on the next play. On third down, Brashard Smith broke an arm tackle to pick up the first down a the GT38. Brown scrambled for 24 yards to set up Miami at the GT14. Brown hit Colbie Young for a 14-yard touchdown to make it 21-7 with 7:52 to go in the game.

After a sky kick, Tech started at the GT26. Gibson was sacked on first down for a three-yard loss. Gibson hit McCollum for a four-yard gain and then Smith ran for no yards on third down. Key opted to go for it from the GT34 forcing a Miami timeout with 6:17 to go. Gibson couldn’t connect with Carter and the Jackets turned the ball over on downs.

Miami started at the GT34, Knight ran for 17 yards on first down to the GT17. Knight moved the ball down to the GT10 on the next play. Clayton Powell-Lee was called for unnecessary roughness on the run setting up first down goal at the GT5.

Kaleb Edwards returned the kickoff 8 yards to the GT30 on the sky kick. Gibson hits Peje Harris for 23 yards on first down. He hit Hall for eight yards on the next play. Gibson hit Malachi Carter for 17 yards and then two passes to Hall for five yards each to the UM12 before Gibson threw a pick-six to Kinchens, a 99-yard touchdown return to go up 35-7.

Gibson led a final frenetic touchdown drive that started with a 27-yard pass to Malik Rutherford then a 9-yard pass to Luke Benson. Jamie Felix ran for 10 yards for another first down. Gibson scrambled for six yards on 2nd and 10 from the Miami 25. Gibson fumbled a snap then hit Rutherford for six yards. A roughing the passer penalty on Nyjalik Kelly on 4th and 12 extended the drive and gave the Jackets’ another crack. Gibson hit Felix for a 7-yard touchdown to make it 35-14.

Miami kneeled after a failed onside kick by Jude Kelley.