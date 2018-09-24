Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-24 13:10:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Pro Football Focus Week 4 Grades and Snap Counts for Georgia Tech

Rtdelhunijoyt3xhgo10
The Tigers stole the show in many ways on Saturday
Brett Davis/USAToday
Kelly Quinlan • JacketsOnline.com
@Kelly_Quinlan
Publisher

Little more needs to be said or typed about the Jackets loss to #2 Clemson in Bobby Dodd Stadium. The grades shed light on some of the issues especially things like pass protection and pass coverag...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}