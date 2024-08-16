Prince Avenue's Garrett opens season with big win, updates recruitment
It’s certainly been an eventful week for Prince Avenue Christian defensive lineman Christian Garrett as he announced his decommitment from Georgia on Sunday and then opened his senior season with t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news