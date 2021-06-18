Previewing another big OV weekend set to kickoff for Collins, GT
Following an official visits weekend that saw a total of 16 prospects officially visit Georgia Tech, Geoff Collins and the rest of his coaching staff are again set to host an impressive group of visitors beginning Friday afternoon in Atlanta.
A week after hosting top targets such as Tyler Gibson, AJ Swann, Damari Alston, Mekhi Mason, Azareyeh Thomas, and Marcus Allen among others, another talented group of guys will head to the Flats on Friday afternoon.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news