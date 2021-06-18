Following an official visits weekend that saw a total of 16 prospects officially visit Georgia Tech, Geoff Collins and the rest of his coaching staff are again set to host an impressive group of visitors beginning Friday afternoon in Atlanta.

A week after hosting top targets such as Tyler Gibson, AJ Swann, Damari Alston, Mekhi Mason, Azareyeh Thomas, and Marcus Allen among others, another talented group of guys will head to the Flats on Friday afternoon.