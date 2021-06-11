It has been a long time coming, y'all.

After a frenetic pace of unofficial visitors over the last 11 days, Georgia Tech is set to host their first group of officials for the 2022 cycle.

No one was able to take an official visit in the 2021 cycle, but the group of official visitors from the first OV weekend of the 2020 class included guys like Miles Brooks, Kyle Kennard, and Bryce Gowdy (RIP).

While the list of visitors that weekend (May 24th) was a talented one, the one headed to Georgia Tech in the coming hours is unlike anything fans have seen. Let's take a look by the numbers before we get to the names..

There will be at least seven known recruits on-campus rated 5.7 or better this weekend for Georgia Tech.

Among that group of targets heading to campus are two must-gets for Geoff Collins and his coaching staff.

Marcus Allen, a four-star cornerback from Walton High School, is the brother of current Georgia Tech DB Derrik Allen. Marcus has planned to announce a decision this summer, and will be a big boost for whatever recruiting class he decides to join.

The second must-get for Georgia Tech that will be on campus this weekend is four-star Rivals250 Niceville (Fla.) defensive back Azareyeh Thomas. Yes, he also has a brother on the team.

In the beginning of the process, both Marcus and Azareyeh quickly made their names for themselves, rather than simply being "Player X's brother" with a combined offer list which includes nearly 60 offers including schools like Alabama, Florida, Michigan, UGA, Auburn, and many others.

After visiting Arkansas, Auburn, and Florida thus far this month, Georgia Tech S commit Jaron Willis returns to the Georgia Tech campus for his official visit, and it will be a big one for he and his family. It is highly unlikely they squeeze him to shut the process down with at least seven months to go until the early signing period, but they could definitely cement themselves as his final destination with a solid weekend.

He is going to be working hard on the two names above (Allen, Thomas) as well as some others.

Archer WR D.J. Moore emerged quickly as a target for Georgia Tech and the Yellow Jackets were consistent in his recruitment, securing a decision in recent weeks from the rising senior playmaker. Moore visited Maryland last weekend after having the travel previously finalized, but communicated to JOL on several occasions throughout the visit that he was completely locked in.

Georgia Tech is a finalist for four-star DL Keith "KJ" Miles from the Northeast, and a visit could go a long way in his recruitment. Miles arrived in Atlanta on Friday, but will begin his visit when the others do on Friday. He has connections all throughout the state of Georgia, so it will be big for the staff to push the right buttons. You may remember his glowing interview regarding his interest in GT with KQ. Texas and Wisconsin are the two other finalists, with the Badgers thought of by many as the leader.