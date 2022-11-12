Now, with two games remaining, and interim head coach Brent Key having matched Collins' annual win total with three, the Yellow Jackets are just two wins away from the first bowl game of the post-CPJ era.

Georgia Tech's schedule going into the 2022 season was one of the more talked about subjects among fans and critics. With just one win in the first four games of the season, there was no discussion among the Georgia Tech faithful of even coming close to a bowl appearance.

Miami (4-5, 2-3 ACC) at Georgia Tech (4-5, 3-3 ACC)

Bobby Dodd Stadium

Date and Time: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

TV: ACC Regional Sports Network (RSN), Bally Sports South in Georgia, Mobile apps Bally Sports (in-market) or ESPN (out-of-market)

Radio: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan/SiriusXM 136 or 194

Last Week: Georgia Tech won 28-27 at Virginia Tech last Saturday; Miami lost 45-3 at home vs. Florida State last Saturday

Series History: Series tied 13-13

Last Meeting: Miami won 33-30 at home on Nov. 6, 2021

GEORGIA TECH Key Offensive Players: Zach Pyron (QB, Fr.), Nate McCollum (WR, Soph.), Dontae Smith (RB, RS-Jr.)

MIAMI Key Offensive Players: Henry Parrish Jr. (RB, Soph.), Colbie Young (WR, Soph.), Will Mallory (TE, Sr.)

GEORGIA TECH Key Defensive Players: D’Quan Douse (DT, RS-Soph.), Charlie Thomas (LB, Sr.), Clayton Powell-Lee (FS, Fr.)

MIAMI Key Defensive Players: Corey Flagg Jr. (LB, Soph.), Akheem Mesidor (DL, Soph.), Kamren Kinchens (S, Soph.)

Game Preview Analysis: Coming off a gutsy, comeback win at Virginia Tech and the official start of Pyronmania, Georgia Tech welcomes a struggling Miami team to Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday. Apparently the turnaround that many expected when Mario Cristobal took over the Canes’ program is going to take a little while. The team has looked downright dysfunctional for much of the season, and injuries haven’t helped its case either.

Injuries are a storyline once again this week as Miami takes the trip to Atlanta as it is unclear if quarterback Tyler Van Dyke will play or, even if he does, how effective will he be at less than 100 percent. If he can’t go, the responsibility will fall on one of the younger QBs in either Jake Garcia or Jacurri Brown. Both have some history in the state of Georgia on the high school level, but neither has all that much pedigree so far on the college level. Either way, the Jackets’ defense, which is one of the best in turnovers forced in the country, should be licking its chops.

Overall, Miami’s offense has been pretty lackluster all season. They rank fourth in the conference in passing yards per game, but with the QB questions, they will need more from their running game, which is closer to the bottom of the league in production. Tech’s defensive line and linebackers group have the opportunity for another big game if you get my drift.

Now, on to Pyronmania. Zach Pyron showed why many have high aspirations for him for the future at Georgia Tech. Well, the future is now. He showed an incredible amount of toughness and moxie during last Saturday’s comeback in Blacksburg, and he should only be better after yet another full week of practice. The status of Jeff Sims is another thing that is in question with his injury problems so right now it seems all systems go for the true freshman to continue to run the offense.

The Miami defense has talent. There is no doubt about that. But they have also shown the pattern of playing unorganized, undisciplined and uninterested during the last several games. Georgia Tech’s offense has been looking for a bit of a breakout performance, and this week is as good an opportunity as any to have that. Pyron still needs to get a little more out of the running game though, and that could be a challenge against a big and talented defensive line unit for the Canes.

We’ve been here before, folks. I’m talking about being encouraged coming off a win, and the hopes crash back down to Earth (I.E. Virginia). But this team has made strides since then in being more consistent, and that will pay off with a nice win to remain in the hunt for bowl eligibility on Saturday.

Prediction: Georgia Tech wins, 23-14.