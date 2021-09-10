PREVIEW: Georgia Tech hosts Kennesaw State in must-win

For the first time in 93 years, Georgia Tech will play another metro Atlanta team and it is not Oglethorpe University or a military installation as was the case back in the 1920s. This time they will host the Kennesaw State Owls who have quickly developed into one of the top FCS programs in the Southeast under former Yellow Jacket assistant coach Brian Bohannon. Coming off an embarrassing home loss against Northern Illinois last week, the Jackets need to win and need a convincing one.

Kennesaw State (1-0) at Georgia Tech (0-1)

Date and Time: Saturday, 12 p.m.

TV: ACC RSN (Bally Sports South in Atlanta, WatchESPN.com (Out-of-market)/BallySports.com (In-market)

Radio: 680 AM/93.7 FM/Sirius 108/XM 202

Last Week: Georgia Tech lost 22-21 at home to Northern Illinois, Kennesaw State defeated Reinhardt 35-25 at home

Series History: First Meeting

GEORGIA TECH Key Offensive Players: Jahmyr Gibbs (RB, Fr.), Mikey Minihan (C, RS-Jr.), Malachi Carter (WR, Jr.)

KENNESAW STATE Key Offensive Players: Jonathan Murphy (QB, Jr.), Kyle Glover (B-Back, RS-Sr.), Terrell Paxton (OL, Jr.)

GEORGIA TECH Key Defensive Players: Charlie Thomas (LB, Jr.), Tariq Carpenter (S, Sr.), TK Chimedza (DL, RS-Soph.)

KENNESAW STATE Key Defensive Players: Xavier Reddick (LB, RS-Sr.), Travis Bell (DT, Sr.), Java’n Singletary (S, Jr.)

Game Preview Analysis: As much as Georgia Tech fans wish they could change what happened last Saturday to open the 2021 season, there is no way to do it. The only thing you can do is move forward. That’s the goal for Geoff Collins and his Georgia Tech team as they try to erase a little bit of the sting of last Saturday’s disappointing loss to Northern Illinois with what they hope will be a bounce-back, complete, statement kind of performance when they welcome Kennesaw State to Bobby Dodd Stadium for the first time in program history.

Make no mistake about it, however, the Owls aren’t coming the short distance down I-75 to just to take a beating and get a paycheck to their athletics department. They are coming to make a statement of their own that they can play good football against a FBS opponent with their option offensive attack, a look that Jackets’ fans know very well.

Kennesaw State head coach Brian Bohannon, a former Paul Johnson assistant at Tech, has taken Johnson’s option offense and evolved it into an even more dynamic and successful system. The Jackets’ defense, many of which remembers a little about what it’s like defending the option from some of those hard practices when Johnson was in charge, will have their hands full trying to shut down the Owls’ multi-faceted running game at the line of scrimmage.

It is crucial Georgia Tech’s defensive line get penetration to disrupt the timing of the option. That was something the group struggled with last week against Northern Illinois’ rushing game. They must improve in that area, or the Owls or well capable of putting together long, time-consuming, gritty kind of drives like Tech fans were used to seeing under Johnson.

As far as the Jackets’ offense is concerned, it is unclear if Jeff Sims will be back at quarterback after the injury suffered in the second quarter of last week’s game so it could be on the shoulders of Jordan Yates again. No matter which QB is taking the snaps, Tech’s offense has no reason not to have a big day as they have a huge size advantage up front over Kennesaw State’s defensive line. They should be able to get whatever play they want in the running or passing game.

It’s real simple for Collins and Georgia Tech. It’s put up or shut up time. A loss to Kennesaw State would be probably the most demoralizing loss the Jackets would have suffered in the past several decades. Yes, think about how bad it felt last week after the loss to Northern Illinois or after the loss to The Citadel and multiply that by 10.

Fortunately for Tech faithful, the game will not go that way on Saturday. Expect the Jackets to come out angry and with a point to prove. Jackets get back on track and run away with an easy win over their neighbors to the northwest.

Prediction: Georgia Tech wins, 45-17.