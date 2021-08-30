With game week here and fans excited about another season of Georgia Tech football, we thought it was a good time to break down the 2021 Georgia Tech football schedule as well as the entire slate of ACC schedules and see if we can make some predictions about what will happen this season.

For the Georgia Tech prediction, we went with the best-case scenario or higher end of expectations going into year three under Geoff Collins. The rest of the games were picked straight up as we see them playing out.