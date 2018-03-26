ATLANTA- Georgia Tech hit the practice field for the first time this spring in very cool temperatures in helmets and jerseys on Monday afternoon. The football team held their first practice since last November and head coach Paul Johnson said he was excited to see how his team looks and how new defensive coordinator Nate Woody will change things up.

"I think we got some stuff done and especially we got some new coaches and the teaching methods and speed they want things done and all that. I think the guys adjusted fairly well. We got a pretty good group back offensively and the first group has played a lot. So we are trying to get a whole lot in fairly fast," Johnson said.

Johnson said he spent some time taking in the coaching styles of Woody, defensive line coach Jerome Riase and safeties coach Shiel Wood.

"I walked around some and kind of watched. It was no different than anytime at the spring," he said. "I think that he has a system he believes in and he has had a lot of success with it and he wants to make sure it is done the right way and taught the right way and the guys play hard."

Tinkering with positions is something that will be a common theme on defense throughout the spring. Linebacker Victor Alexander was among the newest position moves sliding to outside linebacker under coach Woody. Bruce Jordan-Swilling and Brant Mitchell are the two likely inside backers with the first team while Alexander, Jaquan Henderson and David Curry are likely to be three of the top four outside linebackers.

"It is too early to tell. The biggest thing is deciding who is inside or outside. I think we will start Victor outside and that would be the biggest one off the top of my head," he said.

Freshman athlete Charlie Thomas committed as a safety, Johnson said he was going to start him at wide receiver, but on Monday, he was with the defense. Thomas will play either outside linebacker or safety. He was lined up as a safety on Monday. JaQuez Jackson is playing inside linebacker. Johnson said there are a ton of safety/outside linebackers types on the team.

"I hate to single anyone out, but we have a lot of those types of players and it will sort itself out," he said. "We won't find out much this week because we have two days or shorts and helmets then shells and then one day in pads."

Four players will miss spring ball, safeties A.J. Gray and Jalen Johnson as well as offensive tackle Andrew Marshall and kicker Shawn Davis. Johnson said all four should be cleared before Fall Camp. Freshman defensive lineman T.K. Chimedza is non-contact for now, but will participate after wrist surgery.

The Jackets will ramp up practice the rest of this week before going full pads on Saturday. That first Saturday practice is typically comprised of the first scrimmage.

