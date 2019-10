ATLANTA- Georgia Tech hits the road again on Wednesday as the Yellow Jackets prepare for a pair of road trips. Tech heads to Duke on Saturday for game and will head down to Miami the following week.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Rock Ya-Sin attended Wednesday's practice hanging out with his former Temple coaches during his bye week. Ya-Sin is an Atlanta native and Southwest DeKalb HS alum.

