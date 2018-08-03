ATLANTA- Georgia Tech hit the field for the first time since April on Friday and head coach Paul Johnson spoke to the media afterward to talk about day one and more.

"It was a typical first day of practice which is good," Johnson said. "A lot of teaching going on as you would expect especially with the young guys. You got a few days of this before you go in pads and get a little faster."

With the exception of center Kenny Cooper who hasn't been cleared, but who is in camp meaning he should be cleared in the next two weeks, the Jackets have a full deck of offensive linemen. Johnson said they don't quite have the numbers to pull off four huddles on offense, but it is close.

"We have 24 (offensive linemen) in the room, but we will normally run three huddles and then cut it down to two when we phase it down," Johnson said.

"I don't try to evaluate (the freshmen) on plays, you just look for abilities this early. You look for guys out there you think can help," he said.

