Practice Notes and Quotes Day 1 Georgia Tech Fall Camp

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech started fall camp on Friday on the Rose Bowl Field and the media was invited in by head coach Geoff Collins marking the first time since March of 2020 the Jackets had an open practice on the actual practice fields. Being the first day of camp it was shorts and helmets and a lot of individual instruction but there were a few highlights including a great deep ball from quarterback Jordan Yates to new freshman Leo Blackburn.

Yates said he was curious to see what the freshman wideout with the freakish body could do.

“So that was my first time to really see Leo kind of live in action so I saw him out there and I was like I need to see what he is about. I just threw it out there and that was really what it was all about,” Yates said of the big play of the day.

For coach Collins, he has some high aspirations for his freshman receiver to who he gave Calvin Johnson’s old #21 jersey to.

“Leo is six-foot-five and upwards of 222 to 224 now and there are some splits and releases that day one coach Dixon will get fixed but he is six-foot-five and you can’t teach six-foot-five. He has tremendous ball skills so we are excited about him,” Collins said of Blackburn.

