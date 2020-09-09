JacketsOnline - Practice Notes and Quotes 9/9

Wednesday marked the final media session before Georgia Tech kicks off the 2020 season at Florida State on Saturday. Senior linebacker David Curry, junior running back Jordan Mason and sophomore slot receiver Ahmarean Brown talked about the Seminoles and being ready to finally hit someone in a different color jersey.

"It's been a long offseason and a long preseason. All the guys are so excited. It's finally game week. We get to put our hands on somebody else on Saturday and we're just so glad that we actually get to play the game of football all night. Everything aside, we get to put the ball down on Saturday and play the game that we love," Curry said.

