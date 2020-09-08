JacketsOnline - Practice Notes and Quotes 9/8

Georgia Tech football moved closer to kicking off the 2020 season on Tuesday as head coach Geoff Collins and coordinators Dave Patenaude and Andrew Thacker spoke to the media via zoom after Tuesday's practice. All three talked about the unique challenges of opening a season during COVID and on the road at Florida State against a new coaching staff as well.

Tech has been practicing since July 22 preparing for the upcoming season.

"The first thing you do when you're starting to scout an opponent and there's a new coaching staff is looking if there is a lot of talent returning. I think they've got upwards of 17-18 guys that started for them last year that returning with tremendous length, tremendous speed and tremendous athletic athleticism. They have one of the best D-tackles in college football, Dynamic receivers, a receiver that led the ACC in receiving yards and just explosive playmakers across the board. The quarterback has tremendous height, tremendous arm talent," Collins on Florida State.

