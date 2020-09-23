JacketsOnline - Practice Notes and Quotes 9/23

A trio of Georgia Tech football players spoke with the media after Wednesday's practice on the Flats. Senior defensive tackle Djimon Brooks, junior tight end/snapper Jack Coco and freshman right tackle Jordan Williams spoke about the corrections after the UCF game last week and adjusting to their various roles on the team. Each of them has a different story with Brooks and Coco coming to the program as walk-on linemen while Williams was a high-profile offensive line signee in the last signing class.

Coco went from a walk-on snapper and developmental offensive linemen to the Jackets' H-back and a rotation tight end.

"I went on like a six-month journey through quarantine and just shedding weight, eating grilled chicken and salad pretty much twice a day, every single day, working out 10 times a day kind of this whole nonsense like workout regimen. I got in the playbook got with Coach Wiesehan, and with the other tight ends, the Dylans helped me a lot and that helped me teach me the playbook. I just kind of picked it up quickly because the run game came easily to me because I was an offensive lineman for the first three years I was here. It was just kind of getting into the passing game, learning how to run routes, and all that sort of stuff. It has been one crazy journey. I've been very appreciative of (coach) Collins giving me the opportunity to switch. It's been a blast so far."

