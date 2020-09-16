JacketsOnline - Practice Notes and Quotes 9/16

Georgia Tech players wrapped up the media avails prior to the Central Florida game on Saturday with a media session on Wednesday. Quarterback Jeff Sims, offensive tackle Zach Quinney and cornerback Zamari Walton each took their turn at the podium to talk about the challenge ahead of them playing a top 15 team this week in the Jackets’ home opener.

Walton said he is excited about playing in Bobby Dodd Stadium finally and seeing all the new upgrades that they've only seen glimpses of during practice.

"I think it'll be pretty cool," Walton said of the upgrades to Bobby Dodd. "I think the staff did a really good job with the stadium in the new turf and stuff like that. We got little bits and pieces of it, but it's gonna be nothing like game day, having all of this stuff going on during game day with the new technology that we have for the stadium, so it'd be very interesting to see what's gonna happen."

