 JacketsOnline - Practice Notes and Quotes 9/15
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-15 12:10:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Practice Notes and Quotes 9/15

Kelly Quinlan • JacketsOnline
Publisher
@Kelly_Quinlan

Georgia Tech got back to work on Tuesday in preparations for Central Florida, a team Geoff Collins and his staff have a lot of familiarity with from their days at Temple. Collins and his coordinators Dave Patenaude and Andrew Thacker talked a lot about the win at Florida State and keeping the pedal down as they face a more difficult and different challenge this week against the Golden Knights.

Collins also announced the season-ending injury to sophomore defensive tackle TK Chimedza who started nine games last season and played in all 12 as a redshirt freshman. Fellow sophomore Ja'Quon Grifin started in his place at Florida State last week.

CLICK HERE TO READ TUESDAY'S NOTES AND QUOTES

Coach Collins on Tuesday talking to the media
Coach Collins on Tuesday talking to the media (Kelly Quinlan/JOL)

Listen to audio of the three Tech coaches talking about FSU and the upcoming UCF game

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}