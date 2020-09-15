JacketsOnline - Practice Notes and Quotes 9/15

Georgia Tech got back to work on Tuesday in preparations for Central Florida, a team Geoff Collins and his staff have a lot of familiarity with from their days at Temple. Collins and his coordinators Dave Patenaude and Andrew Thacker talked a lot about the win at Florida State and keeping the pedal down as they face a more difficult and different challenge this week against the Golden Knights.

Collins also announced the season-ending injury to sophomore defensive tackle TK Chimedza who started nine games last season and played in all 12 as a redshirt freshman. Fellow sophomore Ja'Quon Grifin started in his place at Florida State last week.

