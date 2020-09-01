JacketsOnline - Practice Notes and Quotes 9/1

Georgia Tech began the last non-game week practices of 2020 on Tuesday with a morning session and head coach Geoff Collins and his coordinators Dave Patenaude and Andrew Thacker spoke to the media after practice about the preparations for the season opener at Florida State.

Coach Collins was up first and he spoke about the last Friday night's scrimmage in Bobby Dodd Stadium and more.

"Had a great scrimmage last Friday night in Bobby Dodd Stadium on Grant Field on the new turf, our grounds crew has painted the field it looks awesome. I think the reveal is coming up sometime soon, but they've done a really good job with the premium piece and it's a great environment the new lighting system is amazing. So all the upgrades that our athletic department has done in the offseason to make the experience the best that it can possibly be in all of college football for our players, first and foremost, for our fans. It is going to be really impressive.

They're installing the speakers the sound system with the last two scrimmages. We've made sure that we've practiced how we're going to do the in-game sound, how we're going to do the jumbotron all of the things the lighting. That is the in-game experience so that our guys are ready, you know with limited capacities and Bobby Dodd, and obviously limited capacities, when we go on the road, you know, the more times we can simulate that environment for guys you know is going to be really good.

The first scrimmage we had, it was mostly situational. We would just script, what we would do and we would play those things out this past Friday night it was kind of split the sidelines Waffle House sideline, Coca Cola sideline, and we just played football, and any situations that we didn't get to or didn't get enough, we would simulate those later in the practice. So it was really really good but just, day in and day out, I know we want to talk superlatives from the scrimmage I want to talk guys that stood out. And then one of the biggest pieces I thought, in the first scrimmage I was a little concerned about the way we tackled especially in the open field, but Friday night our defense came out. Coach Thacker had the guys ready to play. And, you know, I think our leadership on that side of the ball, we tackled really really well in space, especially relative to the first scrimmage. But just some guys that that really stand out to me, day in and day out in this program, the way they work the way they compete how physical they are how tough they are is Djimon Brooks, Ryan Johnson Jack Defoor TK Chimedza, make sure we get the pronunciation right he makes me practice that probably three times a day I think I got it right, but just the way they work every single day."

CLICK HERE TO READ THE REST OF THE PRACTICE NOTES AND QUOTES FROM TUESDAY