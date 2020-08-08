JacketsOnline - Practice Notes and Quotes 8/8

Saturday wrapped up the first half-week of Georgia Tech Fall Camp 2020 for the Yellow Jacket football team and the media spoke with defensive line coach Larry Knight and two of his defensive tackles Jahaziel Lee and Chris Martin. The two seniors and Knight talked about the major differences in camp at their position group with a year of experience under their belts in this system and how players are being accountable to each other on the field in a different way than last year.

