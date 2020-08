Georgia Tech wrapped up day three of Fall Camp 2020 on Friday and offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude and quarterbacks James Graham and Jordan Yates about the modified practices, the competition at the quarterback position and more. Patenaude also raved about the versatility of top 2020 signee Jahmyr Gibbs who could be an X-factor for the Jackets this season.

