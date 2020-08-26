JacketsOnline - Practice Notes and Quotes 8/26

Georgia Tech football wrapped up another full pad practice on Wednesday as the Jackets get closer to the season opener at Florida State. Head coach Geoff Collins spoke with the media after practice and shed light on the process leading up to that trip to Tallahassee as well as lauding some players who have impressed him throughout the long pre-season on the Flats.

"I'm sure there's gonna be a lot of questions about the scrimmage that we had on Saturday. We played a lot of just base offense and base defense. We weren't trying to out scheme each other we were just running base formations, base run plays and bass pass concepts. We were very just basic in our defense and we weren't out blitzing and there wasn't a lot of stunting. We just want to see who could line up, communicate, execute at a high level, run the ball, block, tackle, fly to the football, have great energy, have great juice and see who the leaders were in that kind of environment. Encourage guys to be great teammates and support each other in that kind of setting."

