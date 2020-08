Georgia Tech continued to prepare for the upcoming season with a Monday practice session. Offensive line coach Brent Key and two seniors offensive linemen Jack DeFoor and Zach Quinney spoke with the media via Zoom at the conclusion of practice. Coach Key and his players talked about Fall Camp thus far and the issues of the day including whether or not it is safe to practice and play and their thoughts on the 2020 season.

CLICK HERE TO READ MONDAY'S NOTES AND QUOTES