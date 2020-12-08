JacketsOnline - Practice Notes and Quotes 12/8

Georgia Tech football continued to prepare for a quick turn and Pitt with a modified practice schedule on Tuesday. A trio of current Jackets spoke with the media after a chilly morning practice session. Punter Pressley Harvin III is a semi-finalist for the Ray Guy Award and he spoke about how the award is a team award and not just an individual award.

"The biggest thing is just finishing up this year strong. two games left and two really good opportunities for us to get a win. Myself and all of the punt teams leave it out there and go out with a bang and try to get this award. Because it's not just me. It's all 11 of us on the field. The biggest (thing) is just the consistency of wearing the part of the season now we're starting to get cold, you got a different type of things that are starting to become variables to this game of punting. So the biggest thing is just a consistency between all of the different adversities during the game, we'll have the weather as well as like the wind because it likes to get windy and Bobby Dodd too. So you know, just making the most of what I have on the field every time that we go out there. No matter what circumstances it is, you know, try to end on a good note."

Harvin has been battling a back injury and he said that he has spent a lot of time working with former Jacket Randy Rhino who is a Chiropractor in the Atlanta area.

"I was a little bit banged up, but I've been in a chiropractor with Dr. Rhino. I have been with him a lot and I'm definitely back at 100%. Now I'm feeling really well."

CLICK HERE TO READ THE REST OF TUESDAY'S PRACTICE NOTES.