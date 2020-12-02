JacketsOnline - Practice Notes and Quotes 12/2

Georgia Tech football continued preparations on Wednesday for the trip to Raleigh to play NC State. Head coach Geoff Collins has kept his team outside this week in Bobby Dodd Stadium to prepare for chilly conditions expected on Saturday. Several Jacket players spoke about the challenge ahead against the Wolfpack who are having a comeback season after a down 2019 season where Tech knocked them off in the Jackets' ACC finale.

The Wolfpack play with an odd front anchored by nose tackle Alim McNeill. Senior guard Ryan Johnson talked about how the line has to adjust against an odd front by using a chess analogy.

"The odd game does change it up from the four-down front. But at the same time when you're looking at it from a defense, you know, you got to 11 guys on the field, and whether when you're moving around players in running a 3-4 or a 4-3 every job still has to be done by the defense. And so when you look at it from that point of view when you look at it almost like a chess point of view, right? And you think, Well, you know, you're, at some point, you know, your queens protected by the pawn, but now it's protected by your bishop, you know, it's the same concept, you're moving people around, but you still have the same, you still have the same jobs that you have to get done."

