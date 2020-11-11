JacketsOnline - Practice Notes and Quotes 11/11

Georgia Tech continued their preparations for Pittsburgh on Wednesday with a morning practice session. After practice quarterback Jeff Sims and defensive lineman Antwan Owens and linebacker Quez Jackson took turns speaking to the media via zoom about the game and what the team has worked on during the bye week.

Sims said his focus has been on refining his pass mechanics so he can convert on some of the missed opportunities in the last few games on errant throws.

"Some things that I work on would be probably on mechanics the most like just making sure I'm mechanically sound throwing and things like that," he said. "Then just staying in the film room to get a grasp of (stuff). On bye weeks, I usually watch games from earlier in the year, and then I'll go to look at some of the next week's (opponent) and get a grasp of the defense. But I really look at what I did early in the year and look at what I need to improve on and things like that."

