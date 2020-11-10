JacketsOnline - Practice Notes and Quotes 11/10

After a bye week and an off-day for the election, Georgia Tech began full preparations for Pitt on Tuesday with what head coach Geoff Collins called a great morning practice session.

Collins shared the news that freshman wide receiver Ryan King will miss the rest of the 2020 season with an undisclosed injury. King played over 10 snaps against Notre Dame despite not getting any practice snaps with the main offense that week. King's injury is another blow to the 2020 receiver class that lost Avery Boyd to a season-ending injury and of course Bryce Gowdy's tragic death before he arrived on campus. Nate McCollum at the slot position is the only one left and he is a key rotation player now with Ahmarean Brown battling an arm injury suffered in the Notre Dame game.

King's injury adds to a growing list of season-ending injuries for the Jackets that includes defensive tackle T.K. Chimedza, defensive end Sylvain Yondjouen and the aforementioned Boyd.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE REST OF TUESDAY'S NOTES AND QUOTES