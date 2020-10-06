JacketsOnline - Practice Notes and Quotes 10-6

The first meeting between Georgia Tech and Louisville was a Friday night game two years ago in Cardinal Stadium that was a blowout the Jackets won 66-31 highlighted by Juanyeh Thomas' 95-yard interception return for a touchdown in the closing minutes of the game. Both programs had coaching changes after that season and now enter the second season under new coaches and former co-workers Geoff Collins and Scott Satterfield.

Several Tech players talked on Tuesday about getting ready for another Friday night game against the Cardinals coming off the bye week as they correct errors on both sides of the ball that cost them chances to beat both UCF and Syracuse in the last two games.

"We have to limit those explosives because that is a major part of any game," safety Juanyeh Thomas said. "We've been defending and covering well, it's just when we when it comes to third down, we have to get off the field and then we have to limit those explosives. You have to limit those and then once we get to those downs to where they can throw shots, we have to capitalize."

CLICK HERE TO READ THE REST OF TUESDAY'S NOTES AND QUOTES