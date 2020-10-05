JacketsOnline - Practice Notes and Quotes 10/5

Georgia Tech returned to work on Monday for a short week before Friday night's game against Louisville. The Louisville game reunites Geoff Collins with Scott Satterfield who were the defensive and offensive coordinators at Florida International in 2010 respectively. Both coaches also took over programs late in 2018 and are putting their systems into place with the Cardinals being a little ahead of the Jackets in that transition thus far.

"I've got a great history with Scott Satterfield and he is a dear friend. At FIU, we went from the bottom of the Sunbelt to actually winning a championship, winning a ring. We went to FIU's first-ever bowl game, the Little Caesars Bowl, and did not get a single slice of Little Caesars Pizza that whole week, but we can away with the W," Collins said.

