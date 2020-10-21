JacketsOnline - Practice Notes and Quotes 10/21

Georgia Tech continued preparations for Boston College on Wednesday with an extended session and afterward seniors David Curry and Jack DeFoor as well as sophomore Ahmarean Brown spoke to the media about how this team turns the page after an embarrassing home loss to #1 Clemson. Curry in particular was vocal about what he wants to see from the defense playing a very physical Eagles team this weekend on the road.

"I can give you a few reasons why I like this kind of offense a because I'm a middle linebacker so they're gonna run the ball more so I get to play in the box and I'm not gonna be playing 100 something snaps like I have previously previous games this year," Curry said. "Definitely as linebackers when you got a team that likes to run the ball, get big personnel and try to run the ball it's a challenge that we like to accept because our job is to stop the run. The front seven will be put to the test this week."

