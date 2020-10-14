JacketsOnline - Practice Notes and Quotes 10/14

Georgia Tech wrapped up pre-Clemson media on Wednesday with player interviews after a morning practice session. Senior defensive end Antonneous Clayton wearing his newly assigned #9 spoke about bouncing back from numerous setbacks to make his first major impact as a Jacket in the Louisville game. Linebacker Quez Jackson and quarterback Jeff Sims weighed in on Clemson and the challenge of playing the #1 team in the country in Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday.

"My teammates, we are ready to step up to the challenge. You know, a lot of eyes are gonna be on us but on the main thing is we stick to our game plan, we stick to what we do. We're an effort base defense, holding guys accountable all week," Clayton said of facing the #1 team.

