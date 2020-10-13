JacketsOnline - Practice Notes and Quotes 10/13

Georgia Tech returned to practice on Tuesday to prepare for #1 Clemson on Saturday in Bobby Dodd Stadium. Head coach Geoff Collins and his coordinators Dave Patenaude and Andrew Thacker spoke about the unique challenges of facing a team like the Tigers while still putting in the building blocks of a young program.

Collins announced that defensive end Sylvain Yondjouen is out for the year with an undisclosed injury. Yondjouen had been playing at a very high level and started two games this season for the Jackets before missing the Louisville game.

CLICK HERE TO READ TUESDAY'S NOTES