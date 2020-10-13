 JacketsOnline - Practice Notes and Quotes 10/13
Practice Notes and Quotes 10/13

Kelly Quinlan • JacketsOnline
@Kelly_Quinlan

Georgia Tech returned to practice on Tuesday to prepare for #1 Clemson on Saturday in Bobby Dodd Stadium. Head coach Geoff Collins and his coordinators Dave Patenaude and Andrew Thacker spoke about the unique challenges of facing a team like the Tigers while still putting in the building blocks of a young program.

Collins announced that defensive end Sylvain Yondjouen is out for the year with an undisclosed injury. Yondjouen had been playing at a very high level and started two games this season for the Jackets before missing the Louisville game.

Collins speaking with the media on Tuesday
Collins speaking with the media on Tuesday (Kelly Quinlan/JOL)

Listen to all three coaches talk about Clemson

