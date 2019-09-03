ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football practice was back on Tuesday after a long weekend with some limited practicing for the Labor Day holiday. The Yellow Jackets are busy preparing for USF who beat them last year in a late-game comeback in Tampa. New Jackets head coach Geoff Collins has plenty of experience with the Bulls as well after facing them twice as the head coach at Temple the last two seasons.

