2019-09-18 17:33:30 -0500 football

Practice Notes 9/18

Kelly Quinlan • JacketsOnline
ATLANTA- Georgia Tech continued their bye week work on Wednesday with the help of milder weather. Yellow Jackets coach Geoff Collins opened up practice for most of the day to the media as his team focused on both team and individual instruction.

