ATLANTA- It was business as usual for Georgia Tech’s football team on Tuesday morning as the Jackets returned to the practice field to work. It is a bye week for the Jackets’ so the sting of the loss to the Citadel will remain fresh, but the spirited two-plus hour session wasn’t funeral, but instead a high-energy and high-tempo session.

Head football coach Geoff Collins opened almost all of practice to the media and here are some highlights from the session.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE REST OF TUESDAY’S PRACTICE NOTES

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO COACH CHOICE AND COACH KEY TALK AFTER PRACTICE