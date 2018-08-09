ATLANTA- Nasty weather didn't dampen as Georgia Tech's football team took the field on Thursday in Atlanta. With the third full-pad practice of the Fall, the Jackets offense got the upper hand a day after the defense won the day. Head coach Paul Johnson said that is the nature of camp and fighting for positions every day.

"Because of the lightning we didn't get outside in the rain much," Johnson said. "We had to go in. The effort is about the same. It is like any other time in practice. Today the offense worked the defense. Yesterday it was the defense, that's football practice."

While some fans were up in arms over his comments about the offense in day two of pads, Johnson said it is just part of the game preparation and there will be ups and downs all camp.

"It is just practice, it was concentration and execution was different," Johnson said of the offense.

One of the downs right now however is wide receiver depth. The two starters Jalen Camp and Brad Stewart are healthy, but things get muddled after that. Steve Dolphus got dinged in practice so on Thursday Johnson moved fourth string quarterback and true freshmen James Graham to receiver to add some depth.

"Adonicas Sanders was doing okay and he broke his collarbone so he will miss the first week for sure," Johnson said. "Malachi Carter has had a good camp and I just moved James Graham there today just for this year. He is a really good athlete"

Behind Stewart and Camp the Jackets now have Jair Hawkins-Anderson, Malachi Carter and then freshmen Peje Harris and James Graham battling for playing time. Dolphus should be back soon and he would be the third receiver, but the fourth spot remains wide open.

Johnson said he has been so impressed with Graham's athleticism he wanted to find a spot for him.

"He is not going to play quarterback (this year) and he wasn't here in the spring so it is like drinking from a fire hose," Johnson said. "He is very athletic and we will put him out at receiver and give him a chance to see what he can do."

