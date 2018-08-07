ATLANTA- Storms rolled into Atlanta on Tuesday as the Jacket went in full pads, but a quick move inside to the indoor practice facility kept things on track. Head football coach Paul Johnson said it was a typical day in pads for the Jackets.

"It was like the first day of pads. Every body was a little bit high and hesitant, but that is what you expect. We have a lot of time to play and we will play a lot of football before the first game. We got halfway through (before the rain) and we moved in and it didn't change anything," Johnson said.

The only players who won't be tackled anytime soon are the Jackets quarterbacks who were in gold non-contact jerseys on Tuesday. Johnson says he will let them get hit some but he doesn't want to beat up on starting quarterback TaQuon Marshall before the season starts.

"We will see and we will probably bang them before the first game, but it may be above the waste in scouts at least with TaQuon," he said. "We might get after the other ones."

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE DEFENSIVE TWO-DEEP IN CAMP