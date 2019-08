ATLANTA- Monday morning was not necessarily the ideal for Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins and his staff. Light showers, gray skies and cool temperatures seemed to sap some of the usual energy from the Jackets' practice during the open periods.

Tech coaches spent the early part of practice trying to get their units to bring the energy. After practice we spoke with running backs coach Tashard Choice and a trio of returning Jackets' running backs to get their take on camp

