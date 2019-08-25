ATLANTA- Georgia Tech's football team caught a break from the weather on Sunday as the Jackets practiced in cooler than normal temperatures. Head coach Geoff Collins spent a chunk of the practice with his team inside the indoor practice facility however with the doors shut and music cranked. The point of that exercise was to simulate crowd noise for all three phases of the game so the team could work on communication.

In keeping with the tradition of honoring fallen teammate Brandon Adams, junior defensive tackle Chris Martin will wear #90 in the Clemson game.

