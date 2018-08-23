ATLANTA- Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson was in a good mood as the Jackets near the end of the final pre-season week of practice. The Jackets went in shells on Thursday as early preparations for the season opener wrap up with a simulated game in Bobby Dodd on Friday.

"We just had a regular type practice, we just cut it back some and went a few periods less and in shells," Johnson said. "We will play a game scrimmage tomorrow, varsity versus scouts and then give them the weekend off and come back on Monday ready to go."

Friday's scrimmage/practice is a chance to work out all the possible issues that will come up in a game that coach Johnson can think of. Many involve quick change of possession and quick scores and how the players and coaches react as well as trick plays like onside kicks.

"I just want to check to make sure we get things that might happen in a game. We will probably do an onside kick against the varsity that is not obvious. We will do stuff like that so they can experience it. Maybe we will let the defense score, all those kinds of things that can happen in a game. When you have a sudden change or have to get out there for extra point. On special teams, I usually check the coaches out pretty good and I'll hold guys without telling them. We will yell for the field goal team and I'll two guys or a guy not to go out there. I'll see if the holder or the coaches can figure it. Those who are in-charge of that know who is supposed and who the backup is."

