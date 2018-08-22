ATLANTA- Georgia Tech's offensive line continues to see movements and changes as the Jackets move within the ten-day window of their season opener with Alcorn State. Head coach Paul Johnson said that he is still working on a possible rotation for the offensive line based mainly on one factor, who is healthy.

"Practice was okay," Johnson said. "As I told our guys, it is close to game week. We will go in shells tomorrow and play a Friday game and then we will give them the weekend off and hopefully they will get their legs because they are leg weary."

Projected starting right tackle Andrew Marshall left practice on Wednesday, he was playing center with Jahaziel Lee out of town for a family funeral. Johnson was unsure of Marshall's status as he continues to recover from a major foot injury last year.

"Andrew's foot hasn't really bothered him. We gave him a couple of days off and then he got banged today so we will see if he is hurt. I don't know," Johnson said. "He had to leave practice, but hopefully it is not serious."

The Jackets haven't had their entire projected starting offensive line all fall. Starting center Kenny Cooper has been sidelined recovering from a foot injury. Left tackle Jahaziel Lee moved to center and with him out right tackle Marshall moved to center for practice on Wednesday. Right guard Brad Morgan was at least back in action moving Will Bryan back out to tackle, this time right tackle after he played left tackle most of camp. Zach Quinney moved into Lee and Bryan's old spot at left tackle.

"Brad missed about a week of practice and he was back today. Jahaziel is out because he had a death in the family so he had to fly back to Louisiana. It is a lot of mix and match. Andrew was playing center today so now it is Scott Morgan and Chet (Lagod). It is a constant move around."

The Jackets have an ample amount of tackles and even multiple options at center, but guard other than stalwart left guard Parker Braun has been a mixed bag. Sophomore Connor Hansen and Brad Morgan are the only two backups with any experience if Bryan has to play tackle.

"Connor is playing guard and he is in the mix trying to be the second team guard," Johnson said. "He needs to beat out Charles Clark probably and Austin Smith (to play). Those guys are battling to be in there."

Clark nearly played last year at offensive tackle before moving to guard in the spring. Freshman Austin Smith committed as a defensive lineman but moved to guard once he got on campus seeing the available playing time. Johnson has been impressed enough to keep him with the varsity.

"He has some punch and he needs to learn to play in college. It is not two steps and watch, but he has got ability and he will be fine. We've got to get him some reps and he has got ability."

At the end of the day, injuries may be the great decider for the Jackets' staff when they pick out a lineup and rotation for the Alcorn State game next week.

"We will see who is available and that is always the thing. We know who the starters are if everybody is out there, but we got nine or ten we can probably rotate and probably will in the first game.

CLICK HERE FOR NOTES ON WEDNESDAY'S PRACTICE