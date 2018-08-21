ATLANTA- Georgia Tech's football team hit the practice fields again on Tuesday as the Jackets continue to prepare game scenarios and get ready for Alcorn State. Tech's football squad will have a simulated game on Friday in the stadium and head football coach Paul Johnson talked about his kickers after practice and what he is seeing from that group.

The Jackets are trying to find a kicker among three options, Shawn Davis, Brenton King and true freshman walk-on Wesley Walker. Johnson said the trio were perfect in the end of game live simulation. The kickers each get a chance to try and win the game in the final seconds on a game in the drill.

"It was okay today. The good thing about it today was the kickers kicked well. At the end they made all their field goals so that was a positive. They were all varied since we were in a one-minute drill. One was from 46, one from 44 and one was something else," Johnson said. "It was the first time they made all three at the end in the one-minute situation."

As far as who leads and who will be the placekicker for the Alcorn State game, Johnson said the decision hasn't been finalized yet.

"We have an idea, but we haven't firmed it up yet," Johnson said of who would be the kicker.

