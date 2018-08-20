ATLANTA- After closing camp and with classes underway at Georgia Tech, the Yellow Jacket football team hit the field on Monday. Some of the senior class had to leave early because of class, but the Jackets went through a full practice with scout teams for the first time.

"It was good and it was the first day with scouts so we are were trying to get everything organized and I think there was a lot of that," Johnson said. "Overall I was pleased with it."

The offense and defense faced scout team units who replicate Alcorn State's offense and defense, but Johnson also makes sure his team gets quality reps against the varsity.

"We played a little bit at the end and we always throw in some pass skeleton against each other to get good-on-good," he said.

With classes starting, many of the seniors had to leave practice at 5:20pm to get to their 6pm class and that opened up an opportunity for Johnson to see his third string quarterback James Graham run some goal line offense. Johnson said right now they are focused on trying to prepare Graham to play this season in case there is an injury to starter TaQuon Marshall or backup Tobias Oliver.

"We just try to get him ready to play and he is so dynamic. It is like today, we had guys have to leave early for class, so we lost TaQuon in the red zone drill at the end of practice and so TO (Tobias Oliver) ran with the ones and James ran with the twos. He drops back to throw and pulls it down and (zigzags through the D). Those things you can't teach. He has got some ability. When he learns what to do, he will get better and better," Johnson said.

