ATLANTA- Georgia Tech's football team wrapped up another practice on Thursday as the gears of camp being to slow and the countdown to kickoff nears the two-week window. Head coach Paul Johnson spoke about his quarterback situation and what he has liked and disliked about camp so far.

"It has been okay. It is football camp and there is some that is good and some that isn't. We've got a lot of work in and got to play a lot. Tomorrow we will go in shells and cut it back a bit and then Saturday we will scrimmage and Monday we will start scouts.

With Lucas Johnson having successful surgery on Thursday and freshman James Graham still out, coach Johnson will not have starter TaQuon Marshall or number two quarterback Tobias Oliver non-contact on Saturday in the scrimmage and for all the rest of the practice reps for the time being.

"I'll probably keep (the gold non-contact jerseys) on the quarterbacks forever since there are only two of them," Johnson said. "James may be back tomorrow or the next day."

Lucas Johnson's surgery went well, but coach Johnson says the timeline for his return will be sometime in 2019.

"I doubt (Lucas) will be back this year," he said.

Oliver's promotion to backup quarterback is a great opportunity for the young signal caller, but Johnson said he has a lot of work to do.

"He is hit and miss," Johnson said of his young quarterback. "He does some really good things and then he is like a young quarterback, but I could call a game with Tobias."

Losing your backup quarterback on a non-contact injury is something that weighs heavily on the Jackets head coach as camp starts to wind down.

"I start to get anxious at this point because you worry about injuries," Johnson said. "Once you get to the scout thing, you can take a little bit of a sigh of a relief, but you look at what happened to Lucas and that is a fluke. You just step wrong and it happens. You don't know."

Coach Johnson said there are only a few things worrying him at this point in camp about the upcoming season.

"I think experience in the secondary and depth at certain positions and if we stay healthy I think we have a chance," Johnson said of his concerns. "I think like any team there isn't much depth past a couple of guys. You get a couple of guys hurt at the same position and it is a killer."

While coach Johnson hasn't been throwing out praise to his players after practice, he says overall he thinks camp has gone well and the team is developing into his type of team with the aspects he looks for in the lead up to a successful season.

"I think the effort has been good and we try to pride ourselves on being tough and hardnosed and physical. That is what you try to transcend and that is what you practice, so hopefully it carries over to the games," Johnson said.

