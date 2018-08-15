ATLANTA- Yellow Jackets head coach Paul Johnson isn't expecting good news as backup quarterback Lucas Johnson heads to the doctor on Thursday. The redshirt sophomore Georgia Tech quarterback went down in a scrimmage last week and he may have a date with the surgeon now.

"They did a MRI and he is probably going in tomorrow and they are going to look and he may have surgery, we will see," Paul Johnson said. "Most guys I know wouldn't come back from that anytime soon and play this year."

Lucas Johnson missed a big chunk of spring ball with a hamstring injury for the second time in his brief career.

"It is frustrating and again it is a non-contact injury and the second time in three years we've lost a quarterback (Matthew Jordan) to a non-contact injury just planting.

With Johnson likely down for the season, Tobias Oliver will move up to the backup spot. The redshirt freshman had a strong spring pushing Johnson for the number-two job. Walk-on Ryan Lantz is running the third offensive huddle at quarterback right now because of an injury to James Graham. Graham had been playing both quarterback and receiver in camp, but if Lucas Johnson is down for the year, he will be a full-time third string quarterback this Fall.

"(James) hasn't practice and he has been out since Saturday," Johnson said. "James will be back at quarterback as soon as they turn him loose."

CLICK HERE TO READ THE REST OF THE NOTES