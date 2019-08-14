Practice Notes 8/14
ATLANTA- After a storming evening in the city, Georgia Tech's football team got a break from the heat on Wednesday morning. The last few days of camp have amped up the push for spots above the line or "ATL" and the practice was a spirited session.
Offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude mixed and matched personnel in 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 during Wednesday's practice to test depth and see where guys were as they near the final scrimmage of camp.
READ THE REST OF WEDNESDAY'S PRACTICE NOTES