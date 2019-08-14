ATLANTA- After a storming evening in the city, Georgia Tech's football team got a break from the heat on Wednesday morning. The last few days of camp have amped up the push for spots above the line or "ATL" and the practice was a spirited session.

Offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude mixed and matched personnel in 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 during Wednesday's practice to test depth and see where guys were as they near the final scrimmage of camp.

READ THE REST OF WEDNESDAY'S PRACTICE NOTES

LISTEN TO AUDIO FROM WEDNESDAY'S PRACTICE MEDIA SESSION